Bank First Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Bank First has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $553.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.35. Bank First has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Bank First had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Bank First will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

