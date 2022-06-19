Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Cut by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 682.0% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 92,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 80,325 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of America by 21.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 180.2% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 165,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 29.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.