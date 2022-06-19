Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Critical Review

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Banner pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

85.0% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banner and Allegiance Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 1 1 1 3.00 Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banner currently has a consensus price target of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Banner’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 32.46% 12.47% 1.24% Allegiance Bancshares 31.43% 10.42% 1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banner and Allegiance Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $616.92 million 3.01 $201.05 million $5.71 9.47 Allegiance Bancshares $261.75 million 3.00 $81.55 million $4.02 9.58

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Banner has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banner beats Allegiance Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 150 branch offices and 18 loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

About Allegiance Bancshares (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machine services, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 27 full-service banking locations, including 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

