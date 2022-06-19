Barclays Trims Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price to $160.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $194.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($165.68) to £130 ($157.79) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($148.08) to GBX 9,800 ($118.95) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.92) to £114 ($138.37) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,480.71.

Shares of FERG opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $651,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $722,808,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $391,174,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $232,367,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

