Barclays Trims Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price to $160.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $194.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($165.68) to £130 ($157.79) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($148.08) to GBX 9,800 ($118.95) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.92) to £114 ($138.37) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,480.71.
Shares of FERG opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.21.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
