Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BRRAY opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Barloworld has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.18%.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

