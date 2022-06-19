Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 317 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $380.30 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.98. The stock has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

