Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 630 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after buying an additional 1,201,862 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Trimble by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,389,000 after buying an additional 980,979 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

