Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

