Bath Savings Trust Co Has $13.71 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 1.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $349.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.83. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

