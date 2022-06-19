Bath Savings Trust Co Has $691,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in General Electric by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,257,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

