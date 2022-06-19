Bath Savings Trust Co Has $982,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.77 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

