Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $244.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

