Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 2,073 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,276,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 373,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $128.01 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day moving average is $144.39.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

