Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $200.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.