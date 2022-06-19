Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 140 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.44. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

