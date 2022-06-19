Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in General Electric by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

GE stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.