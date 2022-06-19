Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 207 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

MDLZ opened at $58.80 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

