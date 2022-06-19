Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 2,085 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after purchasing an additional 191,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $148.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.39. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

