Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 8,822 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.54.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.