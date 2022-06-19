Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 90 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

