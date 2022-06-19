Beacon Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,538 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 275.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 444,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,305,000 after acquiring an additional 326,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,806,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $92.83 and a one year high of $149.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.21.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

