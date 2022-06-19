Beacon Financial Group Acquires 2,382 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

BAC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 80,470,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,169,328. The stock has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

