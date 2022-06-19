Beacon Financial Group Grows Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 204.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CarMax by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $86.99. 2,731,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,570. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

