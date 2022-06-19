Beacon Financial Group Has $1.28 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after acquiring an additional 147,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after acquiring an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.68. 3,052,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,528. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

