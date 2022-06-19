Beacon Financial Group Has $1.68 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.74. 24,455,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

