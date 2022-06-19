Beacon Financial Group Has $4.62 Million Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.21% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 4,213,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,677. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -193.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,330 shares of company stock worth $253,928. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

