Beacon Financial Group Has $6.56 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $97.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,533,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,309. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.