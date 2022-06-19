Beacon Financial Group Purchases 745 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,445,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,670. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.01. The firm has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

