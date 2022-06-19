Beacon Financial Group Raises Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Comerica by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

CMA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,002. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

