Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,213 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company.

LAMR stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.35. 1,575,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average is $109.06. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.35%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

