Berenberg Bank Trims ASOS (LON:ASC) Target Price to GBX 2,500

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($49.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.34) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($46.73) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.63) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($19.60) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,693.21 ($32.69).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 883.50 ($10.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £882.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,389.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,802.42. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 775 ($9.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($594,887.34).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

