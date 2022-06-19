BidiPass Market Capitalization Tops $74,569.08 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 70.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $74,569.08 and $23.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

