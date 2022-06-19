Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG) Insider Sells £6,450 in Stock

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.13), for a total value of £6,450 ($7,828.62).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Daren John Morris acquired 15,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($51,341.18).

On Friday, May 27th, Daren John Morris sold 2,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.41), for a total value of £7,025 ($8,526.52).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Daren John Morris acquired 30,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £72,900 ($88,481.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.71. Big Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 188.21 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 385 ($4.67). The firm has a market cap of £779.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14.

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote and personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Colombia. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary monitoring software combined with modular monitoring hardware used to track the location of tag wearers.

