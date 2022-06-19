Birinyi Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $446.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.98. The company has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $380.30 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.