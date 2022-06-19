Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 1,750 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 0.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $144.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

