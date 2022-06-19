Birinyi Associates Inc. Takes $772,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,993,000 after acquiring an additional 177,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,958,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,603,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 220.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

