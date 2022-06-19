Bitcashpay (BCP) Hits Market Cap of $120,676.60

Bitcashpay (BCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. Bitcashpay has a total market cap of $120,676.60 and approximately $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,558.55 or 0.99981795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00120825 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

Bitcashpay (BCP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

