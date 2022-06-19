BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $1.57 million and $33,501.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00325867 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00080581 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00067461 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 167.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,287,600,784 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.