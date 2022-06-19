BitTorrent Market Cap Tops $823.82 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $823.82 million and approximately $3,284.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006742 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004845 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

