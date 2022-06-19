BitTube (TUBE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $141,155.94 and $4.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00560443 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 346,515,633 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

