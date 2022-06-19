BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.23 million, a P/E ratio of 769.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.