Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BLKLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blackline Safety to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

