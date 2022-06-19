BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $582.26 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $643.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $752.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

