bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 195,005 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 283,213 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

