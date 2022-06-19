BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Graphite Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 74,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $303,068.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,109,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,004,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

