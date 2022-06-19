boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Receives $171.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.00.

BHHOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Investec raised shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF opened at $0.85 on Friday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

