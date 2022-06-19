BP (LON:BP) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 510 ($6.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.46) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 516.88 ($6.27).

Get BP alerts:

BP opened at GBX 379.45 ($4.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 414.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 384.49. The stock has a market cap of £73.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -24.39%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($450.84). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 77 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($378.50). Insiders have purchased a total of 254 shares of company stock worth $105,066 in the last quarter.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.