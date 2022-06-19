Bremer Bank National Association Buys 14,746 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Target were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Target by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Target by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.30. 10,928,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,679. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.