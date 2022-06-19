Bremer Bank National Association Buys 28,374 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $55.75. 24,139,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,787,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

