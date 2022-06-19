Bremer Bank National Association Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 198.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,526 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 49.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,486 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,699 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,699 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.54. 3,725,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.03.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.57.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

